Ravens' Alex Collins: Held to 19 yards on ground
Collins gained 19 yards on 12 carries and 33 yards on five receptions (eight targets) in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.
Javorius Allen had a team-high 13 carries for 70 yards, but Collins actually held a 12-3 advantage before Allen took the final 10 carries of the game. The final stat line was rather unusual, with Baltimore's lead back unable to continue his strong work on the ground but unexpectedly finishing second on the team in targets. One down game shouldn't impact Collins' status as the lead back, particularly after he enjoyed two of his best games this season in Weeks 13 and 14. He'll have a nice chance to bounce back in a Week 16 home game against the struggling Colts.
