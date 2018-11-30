Updating a previous report, Collins (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, was a full participant in Friday's practice.

The Ravens released their injury designations for Sunday's contest before their final practice of the week concluded, so it wasn't immediately known how extensively Collins was involved in the session. After Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reported that Collins was absent from the portion of the session available to the media, it was assumed that the running back would be listed as a non-participant for the third consecutive practice, but he apparently was able to do enough behind closed doors to constitute full participation. Friday's activity suddenly makes Collins' chances of playing this weekend more likely, though after sitting out the Week 12 win over the Raiders and practicing only once, it wouldn't be completely surprising if he was on the inactive list again. If Collins suits up, he might struggle to earn a double-digit carry load, as the Ravens have shown a preference to feature Gus Edwards (ankle) -- who is also listed as questionable but is expected to play -- in the backfield alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson. Collins' fantasy outlook would improve if the Ravens were to reinstall Joe Flacco (hip) as their starting quarterback once he's back to full strength.