Ravens' Alex Collins: Limited at practice Wednesday
Collins (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
So far there's nothing to suggest that Collins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns is in any danger, but we'll track his status in the coming days nonetheless. Collins was on the field for 36 of the Ravens' 76 snaps on offense in Week 4's win over the Steelers, en route to carrying 11 times for 42 yards and adding a three-yard TD catch. Meanwhile, Javorius Allen logged 33 snaps while running 10 times for 30 yards and catching two passes for 17 yards in the contest.
