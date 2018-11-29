Ravens' Alex Collins: Limited Thursday
Collins (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
So was Gus Edwards (ankle) and with both trending toward Week 13 active status, Collins' projected workload in the Ravens backfield Sunday against the Falcons is hampered by the emergence of Edwards over the team's last two outings.
