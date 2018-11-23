Ravens' Alex Collins: Listed as questionable after full practice
Despite returning to practice Friday as a full participant, Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The Ravens have held Collins out of practice a few times this season with a foot/ankle injury, but he's never seemed to be in much danger of missing a game. Workload is probably a greater concern than availability, after undrafted rookie Gus Edwards held a 17-8 carry advantage over Collins in last week's 24-21 win over the Bengals. The change in roles may have been related to Lamar Jackson replacing an injured Joe Flacco (hip) at quarterback, as Edwards often lined up next to Jackson in special packages before Week 11. As such, there's no guarantee Collins gets enough work to take advantage of his favorable matchup with the Raiders -- and that's assuming he is active for the game. The Ravens will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 PM EST kickoff.
