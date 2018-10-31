Collins (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Assuming his foot issue isn't a major concern, Collins is in line to head the Ravens' backfield Sunday against the Steelers, with newcomer Ty Montgomery probably more of a threat to Javorius Allen's workload. Collins has logged 11 carries in each of his last two games and maxed out at 68 rushing yards in Week 3, but he does at least carry a serviceable fantasy floor with three TDs over his last three contests and double-digit carries in each of his last six outings.

