Ravens' Alex Collins: Misses practice Thursday
Collins (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The running back wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it remains to be seen if his absence Thursday was maintenance-related or indicative of a setback. Collins' status for Sunday's game against the Raiders is especially notable for those now invested in fellow running back Gus Edwards, following his break-out effort this past weekend.
