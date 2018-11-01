Collins (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The downgrade to "did not practice" is concerning after Collins was listed as a limited participant Wednesday. What he's able to do (or not do) at practice Friday will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Currently rounding out the Ravens' running back depth chart behind Collins are Javorius Allen, Gus Edwards and newcomer Ty Montgomery.

