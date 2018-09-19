Ravens' Alex Collins: Missing practice with undisclosed injury
Collins (undisclosed) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Collins didn't have any touches in the fourth quarter of last week's 34-23 loss to Cincinnati, but quarterback Joe Flacco said the lack of involvement was merely a product of the team being in catch-up mode, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. It's now fair to wonder if an injury was also a factor, with confirmation on that front potentially coming once Wednesday's practice report is released. Should Collins end up missing Sunday's game against Denver, the Ravens likely would be forced to rely on a heavy dose of Javorius Allen, who is already tied with Collins for the team lead at 20 touches apiece. Undrafted rookie De'Lance Turner is the No. 3 running back.
