Collins isn't in uniform for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Bears, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon (hamstring) are in the same boat, leaving the backfield to UDFAs Gus Edwards, Mark Thompson and De'Lance Turner. Once the first-team offense gets extended run during the preseason, expect Collins to handle most of the early-down work, with Allen and potentially Dixon earning reps as pass catchers.

