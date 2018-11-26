Ravens' Alex Collins: Not dealing with major injury
Coach John Harbaugh downplayed the severity of Collins' foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Collins was held out of practice last Thursday but seemed to be on track to play after logging a full session Friday. The Ravens ultimately made him inactive for Sunday's 34-17 win over Oakland, leaving little doubt about Gus Edwards' predominance in the backfield. Ty Montgomery mixed in on passing downs and during garbage time, making a strong impression with 51 yards on eight carries. Even if Collins makes a full recovery in short order, it's fair to wonder whether he still has a significant role in the Baltimore backfield. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry with a long gain of 19, and Edwards has looked far more comfortable running zone-read plays alongside Lamar Jackson. Any hope for Collins returning to fantasy relevance involves an Edwards injury or the return of Joe Flacco (hip) to the starting quarterback job. It's unclear if Flacco or Collins will be available for Week 13 in Atlanta.
