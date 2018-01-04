Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised Collins for his performance during the 2017 season, but stopped short of naming the running back the team's starter heading into 2018, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports. "I'm looking to upgrade everything. We're going to look to have the best running-back group we can," Harbaugh said Thursday.

A surprise cut by the Seahawks out of training camp, Collins landed with the Ravens' practice squad soon after and earned a promotion to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 2 after Danny Woodhead (hamstring) was moved to injured reserve. Though ball security was occasionally an issue, Collins proved to be the team's most effective ballcarrier, finishing the campaign 212 carries for 973 yards (4.6 average) and six touchdowns. Woodhead, Javorius Allen and a rehabbing Kenneth Dixon (knee) are all under contract for 2018 and possess skill sets than have made them useful over their respective NFL careers, but unless the Ravens add another option to the backfield via free agency or the draft, Collins looks poised to enter training camp as the team's No. 1 option.