Collins (migraines) is not listed on the Ravens' injury report Wednesday.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, Collins' issues with migraines are long-standing. However, the second-year back has appeared in 12 straight games and doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Baltimore's upcoming clash with Cleveland. Zrebiec adds that measures such as Collins' dark visor have helped keep the symptoms at bay. As it stands, Collins remains on track to play in Week 15, where he'll have a chance to extend his touchdown streak to five games.