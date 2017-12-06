Ravens' Alex Collins: Not listed on injury report
Collins (migraines) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Collins wore a hoodie and sunglasses at Wednesday's practice, after dealing with migraines during Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions. The wardrobe choice doesn't necessarily mean that Collins still dealing with symptoms, as it's possible he's just taking every precaution to avoid triggering the migraines. He's apparently been bothered by them on and off throughout the season, but nonetheless has managed to play 11 consecutive games. Collins scored each of his four touchdowns the past three weeks, averaging 17 carries, 2.7 catches and 75.3 scrimmage yards in that stretch.
