Coach John Harbaugh said Collins (foot) was unlikely to participate in practice Wednesday and is viewed as day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Collins' expected absence from practice to begin the week suggests the foot issue remains a concern for the running back, who missed his first game of the season in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders. He'll still have two more chances to make it back to practice before this weekend's matchup with Atlanta, but Collins appears unlikely to reclaim primary duties out of the backfield even if he gains clearance to play. According to Zrebiec, Harbaugh was unwilling to say if quarterback Joe Flacco (back) would practice or play this week, which likely means that Lamar Jackson is trending toward a third consecutive start. If that's the case, an available Collins would probably be marginalized in favor of Gus Edwards, who has cleared 100 rushing yards the past two games and has more comfort and familiarity working out of the zone-read formations the Ravens often deploy when the speedy Jackson is under center.