Ravens' Alex Collins: Not practicing
Collins (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Previous reports indicated that Collins -- who was inactive in Week 12 -- is viewed as day-to-day in advance of Sunday's game against the Falcons. While Collins' absence Wednesday is no surprise, it's worth noting that fellow running back Gus Edwards also didn't practice Wednesday, though it's possible that he's simply being rested.
