Collins isn't present at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Collins may have suffered an injury in Monday's 23-16 win over Houston, though he finished with 18 touches and played through the end of the fourth quarter. An absence for Sunday's game against Detroit would free up work for some combination of Javorius Allen and Terrance West alongside passing-down back Danny Woodhead.

