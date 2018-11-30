Ravens' Alex Collins: Not seen at practice
Collins (foot) wasn't spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Collins was able to get some limited work in at Thursday's practice, but it appears he will sandwich "DNP" listings around that. That's hardly encouraging with regards to his availability for Week 13 against the Falcons, but the Ravens will provide official word on his status shortly after Friday's practice concludes. If Collins is held out for the second straight game, it would clear the way for Gus Edwards to once again serve as the Ravens' unquestioned top back.
