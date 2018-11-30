Ravens' Alex Collins: Not spotted at Friday's practice
Collins (foot) was not spotted during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Collins was able to get some work in at Thursday's practice, but it appears he will sandwich "DNPs" around that, which is hardly encouraging in regards to his availability for Week 13. The Ravens will reveal Collins' status for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons when their final injury report of the week is released after practice.
