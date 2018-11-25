Collins (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Reports earlier in the day suggested Collins was on track to play Week 11 after practicing fully Friday, but the running back apparently didn't check out as well as anticipated while going through a pregame workout. With Collins now sidelined for the first time all season, Gus Edwards, who broke out with 115 yards and a touchdown across 17 carries in the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Bengals, will now slot in as the team's clear top runner Sunday while working alongside rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. Javorius Allen and Ty Montgomery could all see their respective snaps tick up a bit with Collins out, though both are more likely to see their involvement contained to passing downs.

More News
Our Latest Stories