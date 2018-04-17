Collins has signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Ravens, The Baltimore Sun reports.

This was essentially a formality, with the signing paving the way for Collins to work on cementing his role in the Ravens' backfield this coming season. On the heels of a 2017 campaign in which he logged 212 carries for 973 yards and six TDs in 15 games, Collins currently tops the team's running back depth chart, a reality that coach John Harbaugh confirmed without hesitation last month. Meanwhile, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon remain in the mix to serve in complementary/change-of-pace roles, with John Crockett, who last recorded an NFL carry in 2015, also under contract.