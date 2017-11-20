Ravens' Alex Collins: Piles up 24 touches
Collins had 20 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, adding four catches for 22 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.
Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg confirmed Collins' status as the lead back earlier in the week, and it was further reinforced when Terrance West showed up on Sunday's inactive list as a healthy scratch. With starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) also out of the lineup, the Ravens were unable to open many holes for Collins, who accounted for 20 of the team's 24 running-back carries while also setting new career-high marks for catches and targets. The volume largely was a product of game context, as Danny Woodhead returned from injured reserve and handled passing downs while the game was still competitive. Collins took nine of his carries in the final quarter, including a three-yard touchdown on his final tote. He figures to handle the lead role again Week 12 against the Texans, but 20 touches will be a lot to ask unless the Ravens jump out to another comfortable lead.
