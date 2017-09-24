Collins had nine carries for 82 yards in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Collins got a couple carries in the first quarter but piled up nearly all his yardage in garbage time. He's a name to watch as a struggling Baltimore offense seeks any potential form of explosiveness, though it doesn't seem the Ravens are quite ready to ditch Terrance West or Javorius Allen. The three-way timeshare likely will continue Week 4 against the Steelers.