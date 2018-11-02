Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after being listed as a full practice participant Friday.

Collins sat out Thursday's practice, but his return to a full session Friday bodes well for his chances of suiting up for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Assuming he's a go this weekend, Collins would be in line to continue to head the Baltimore backfield, with newcomer Ty Montgomery probably more of a threat to Javorius Allen's change-of-pace workload. Collins has recorded 11 carries in each of his last two outings and topped out at 68 rushing yards in Week 3, but he does at least offer a decent fantasy floor with double-digit carries in each of his last six outings and three TDs over his last three contests.