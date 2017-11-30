Ravens' Alex Collins: Practices fully Thursday
Collins (calf) put in a full practice Thursday.
The full session clears the way for Collins to suit up Sunday against the Lions in Baltimore, where he'll presumably be in line for the start and the bulk of the carries out of the backfield. Despite his standing atop the depth chart, Collins shouldn't be expected to dominate the snaps by an overwhelming margin, as the recent return of Danny Woodhead from injured reserve offers head coach John Harbaugh another pass-catching option to keep involved in the offense.
