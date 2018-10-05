Ravens' Alex Collins: Ready to face Browns
Collins (knee) returned to practice Friday as a full participant, with coach John Harbaugh saying afterward that the running back will play in Sunday's game at Cleveland, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
This confirms the notion that Collins' absence from practice Thursday was a matter of maintenance rather than legitimate concern. The return of his fumbling woes is the bigger problem, with Collins now in serious danger of losing goal-line and clock-killing work to Javorius Allen, who already handles nearly all of the passing downs. It's anyone's guess which of the two running backs will lead the Ravens in touches this week. Collins has a huge advantage in running ability, but Allen is more reliable when it comes to blocking, receiving and ball security.
