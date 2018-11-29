Ravens' Alex Collins: Returns to field Thursday
Collins (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to fellow running back Gus Edwards (ankle), though it remains to be seen how the Ravens list the duo's participation level. While Collins seems to have a solid shot to play Sunday against the Falcons, his role in the Baltimore offense has been clouded by the recent emergence of Edwards.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Not practicing•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Not on track for practice•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Not dealing with major injury•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Officially inactive for Week 12•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Will not play against Oakland•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Expected to play Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...