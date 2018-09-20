Ravens' Alex Collins: Returns to practice
Collins (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The running back missed Wednesday's session, but his return to the field Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Broncos. Collins has ceded touches to Javorius Allen early on, but we'd expect his carry volume to improve in the coming weeks, notably when game flows favor a run-heavy attack.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Dealing with illness•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Missing practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Thrives in passing game during loss•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Unlikely to be impacted by Dixon injury•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Scores in win•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Barely plays in preseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...