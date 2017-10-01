Ravens' Alex Collins: Runs well Sunday but loses fumble
Collins had nine carries for 82 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers and registered one lost fumble.
The Arkansas product's fumbling issues popped up again Sunday as he coughed up the ball in Baltimore territory to help set up a Steeler touchdown. There were some positive takeaways from Collins' performance Sunday, however, including a 50-yard scamper that led to the Ravens' only touchdown of the game. He was the only Baltimore back with more than two carries and more than seven yards. Collins has shown to be the most explosive runner in the Baltimore backfield since joining the Ravens, but his fumble issues are a concern. In fact, coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's game that Collins is now on a short leash, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Could see expanded role Sunday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Piles up yards in garbage time•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Could earn larger role•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Strong showing in Baltimore debut•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Promoted to active roster•
-
Alex Collins: Latches on with Baltimore practice squad•
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.