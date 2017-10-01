Collins had nine carries for 82 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers and registered one lost fumble.

The Arkansas product's fumbling issues popped up again Sunday as he coughed up the ball in Baltimore territory to help set up a Steeler touchdown. There were some positive takeaways from Collins' performance Sunday, however, including a 50-yard scamper that led to the Ravens' only touchdown of the game. He was the only Baltimore back with more than two carries and more than seven yards. Collins has shown to be the most explosive runner in the Baltimore backfield since joining the Ravens, but his fumble issues are a concern. In fact, coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's game that Collins is now on a short leash, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun.