Collins carried a team-high 10 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

Collins has logged double-digit carries in three straight games, but with no TDs or catches on his 2017 statistical resume, he's not a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 8, when the Ravens host the Dolphins on Thursday night.

