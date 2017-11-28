Ravens' Alex Collins: Scores in second straight game
Collins rushed 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-16 win over the Texans.
Collins also lost three yards while catching both of his targets. While three straight games of under 4.0 yards per rush has seen his season average drop, Collins has found the end zone in back-to-back outings. He's also commanded at least 18 touches in three of Baltimore's last four contests, establishing himself as the team's workhorse tailback while Javorius Allen and Danny Woodhead serve in complementary roles. In the absence of a threatening passing attack, it seems the Ravens will continue to lean on Collins, giving him solid late-season value.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.