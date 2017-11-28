Collins rushed 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-16 win over the Texans.

Collins also lost three yards while catching both of his targets. While three straight games of under 4.0 yards per rush has seen his season average drop, Collins has found the end zone in back-to-back outings. He's also commanded at least 18 touches in three of Baltimore's last four contests, establishing himself as the team's workhorse tailback while Javorius Allen and Danny Woodhead serve in complementary roles. In the absence of a threatening passing attack, it seems the Ravens will continue to lean on Collins, giving him solid late-season value.