Collins rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added a six-yard reception during Sunday's 47-3 win over Buffalo. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Collins dragged a bunch of Bills across the goal line for a first-quarter touchdown on Sunday. Collins was hardly dominant on Sunday, but it's also hard to judge a back on a game like Sunday's in which his team took a commanding lead fairly early on. All of Baltimore's backs got into the action. After being held out for most of the preseason, it's not clear how Collins will be used this season.