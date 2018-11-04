Collins (foot) rushed nine times for 35 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Steelers.

Collins easily found paydirt from one yard out in the third quarter for his team's lone touchdown. While he's received 11 or fewer carries in each of the past three weeks, Collins has been Baltimore's primary weapon near the goal line with six rushing touchdowns and one receiving score heading into the team's Week 10 bye.