Collins carried 15 times for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions. He also caught both targets for an additional 23 yards.

Collins received one of his largest workloads of the season as his team played with a lead for much of the afternoon and racked up five yards per carry while supplementing that output as a pass catcher. He scored touchdowns of six and seven yards in the fourth quarter, giving him four trips to the end zone in the last three weeks. Collins has solidified himself as the team's top rusher, but team beat writer Jeff Zrebiec reports that he was bothered by migraines on Sunday -- part of an ongoing issue this season. His status for next week's game against the Steelers should be monitored, but he's yet to miss any action due to the issue.