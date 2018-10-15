Collins rushed 19 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans.

Collins saw a season-high in carries but averaged just 2.8 YPC and salvaged his day by finding the end zone twice. The 23-year-old has not yet topped 68 rushing yards in a game this season despite seeing at least 11 rushes in each of his last four contests. He was also shut out of the passing game for the first time all year and will look to be more involved Week 7 against New Orleans.