Collins enter spring workouts as the clear lead runner in Baltimore after the Ravens opted against using any of their draft picks on running backs, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

A 2016 fifth-round pick, Collins was released by the Seahawks at the end of last preseason and found himself in a key role for the Ravens by Week 2. He had double-digit carries in each of his last 12 games, finishing the year with 212 carries for 973 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns in 15 appearances, adding 23 catches for 187 yards on 36 targets. He did fumble four times (two lost) and didn't look comfortable in the passing game, but his vision, power and explosiveness as a runner made a strong impression. Collins profiles as the Ravens' likely workhorse for early downs, while Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon figure to compete for a role on passing downs. The lack of pass-catching ability does limit Collins' ceiling, though he figures to be first in line for goal-line carries. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed in March that Collins is viewed as the starter.