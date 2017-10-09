Collins gained 55 yards on 12 carries and didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders.

The Ravens appeared ready to re-integrate Terrance West. He started and got the first two carries but then left the game with a calf injury. West had just 18 carries for 41 yards over the previous three games, while Collins piled up 166 yards on 25 totes but also lost a pair of fumbles. Javorius Allen capitalized on West's absence Sunday, taking 21 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, with four catches for 12 yards on five targets. While it would've been encouraging to see Collins get a larger share of the carries, he at least managed to hold on to the ball, which could earn him more looks going forward if West misses time. Such a scenario would make the muddled Baltimore backfield easier to predict, though Allen and Collins might still be deployed in a hot-hand committee on early downs. The Ravens draw a Week 6 home matchup with the Bears.