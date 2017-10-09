Ravens' Alex Collins: Splits work with Allen in West's absence
Collins gained 55 yards on 12 carries and didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders.
The Ravens appeared ready to re-integrate Terrance West. He started and got the first two carries but then left the game with a calf injury. West had just 18 carries for 41 yards over the previous three games, while Collins piled up 166 yards on 25 totes but also lost a pair of fumbles. Javorius Allen capitalized on West's absence Sunday, taking 21 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, with four catches for 12 yards on five targets. While it would've been encouraging to see Collins get a larger share of the carries, he at least managed to hold on to the ball, which could earn him more looks going forward if West misses time. Such a scenario would make the muddled Baltimore backfield easier to predict, though Allen and Collins might still be deployed in a hot-hand committee on early downs. The Ravens draw a Week 6 home matchup with the Bears.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Still in line for key role•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Runs well Sunday but loses fumble•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Could see expanded role Sunday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Piles up yards in garbage time•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Could earn larger role•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Strong showing in Baltimore debut•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...