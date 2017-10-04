Ravens' Alex Collins: Still in line for key role
Despite losing two fumbles the past three weeks, Collins is expected to get more opportunities in the Baltimore backfield, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
A 2016 fifth-round pick who was released by the Seahawks at the end of the preseason, Collins quickly has proven to be the most explosive option in the Baltimore backfield, offering speed and elusiveness that Terrance West and Javorius Allen simply don't have. A pair of lost fumbles on just 25 carries typically would resign an unproven player to the bench or free-agent heap, but Collins has the good fortune to be part of a Baltimore offense that's desperate for any kind of playmaking ability it can get. He already has six carries of more than 15 yards, with his average sitting at 8.2 per tote after he ripped off a 50-yard gain and accounted for nine of the team's 15 carries in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers. Ravens coach John Harbaugh made it clear Collins is on a short leash, but the former Seahawk is nonetheless the best bet to serve as the team's lead runner Sunday in Oakland. Of course, West still looms as a threat to poach goal-line work, and Allen is locked in on passing downs.
