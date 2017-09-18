Collins had seven carries for 42 yards and a lost fumble in his Ravens debut Sunday against the Browns.

Lost fumble aside, Collins looked rather impressive Sunday, averaging 6.0 yards per carry and consistently ripping off chunk yardage. Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports that starter Terrance West is day-to-day with a soft-tissue injury, so if his status remains questionable heading into Sunday, Collins could be in line for a role once again against the Jaguars. Furthermore, it's worth noting that Collins remained in the backfield on the first series following his fumble.