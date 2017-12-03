Ravens' Alex Collins: Suiting up, as expected
Collins (calf) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Collins showed up on the injury report following the team's short week, but he'll be ready to go in Week 13 after logging full practices both Thursday and Friday. The second-year back will draw a fantasy-friendly matchup against Detroit, who is allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in PPR formats (fourth in standard). His workload also doesn't seem to have been affected by the return of Danny Woodhead, as Collins has actually seen two of his three highest snap shares on the season in the last two weeks with Woodhead in the mix.
