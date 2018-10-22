Ravens' Alex Collins: Tallies 48 yards in loss
Collins rushed for 38 yards on 11 carries and added 10 yards on three catches during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints.
After scoring twice in Week 6, Collins failed to find the endzone on Sunday. Collins remains the lead back for the Ravens, but his value is really dependent on his scoring as he otherwise averages a modest 57 total yards per game. Next Sunday might be the game in which to turn things around as Baltimore visits a Carolina defense surrendering 4.6 yards per opponent rush this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...