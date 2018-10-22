Collins rushed for 38 yards on 11 carries and added 10 yards on three catches during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints.

After scoring twice in Week 6, Collins failed to find the endzone on Sunday. Collins remains the lead back for the Ravens, but his value is really dependent on his scoring as he otherwise averages a modest 57 total yards per game. Next Sunday might be the game in which to turn things around as Baltimore visits a Carolina defense surrendering 4.6 yards per opponent rush this season.