Collins (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Collins was held out of Wednesday's practice following the Ravens' Monday night win over the Texans, but his ability to log full sessions Thursday and Friday suggests he's not in much danger of missing the Week 13 contest. He finally scored his first two touchdowns of the season the past two weeks, albeit while rushing for only 109 yards on 36 carries (2.7 average). The Lions have given up 4.2 yards per carry to running backs this season, despite opening the campaign with some shutdown performances against the run. If those struggles are to continue, it will likely be Collins doing the heavy lifting for Baltimore.