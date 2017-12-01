Ravens' Alex Collins: Technically questionable for Week 13
Collins (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Collins was held out of Wednesday's practice following the Ravens' Monday night win over the Texans, but his ability to log full sessions Thursday and Friday suggests he's not in much danger of missing the Week 13 contest. He finally scored his first two touchdowns of the season the past two weeks, albeit while rushing for only 109 yards on 36 carries (2.7 average). The Lions have given up 4.2 yards per carry to running backs this season, despite opening the campaign with some shutdown performances against the run. If those struggles are to continue, it will likely be Collins doing the heavy lifting for Baltimore.
More News
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...