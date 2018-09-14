Ravens' Alex Collins: Thrives in passing game during loss
Collins rushed nine times for 35 yards and secured three of four targets for 55 yards in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.
With Kenneth Dixon now on injured reserve with a knee injury, Collins took on more of a role in the passing game despite the presence of Javorius Allen. Collins once again saw single-digit carries, although the circumstances Thursday were markedly different than those of Week 1. In that blowout win over the Bills, Collins was relegated to the bench after a lost fumble, but against the Bengals, a game script that saw the Ravens fall behind by a significant margin in the first half dictated his modest usage on the ground. Collins' role as a pass catcher is encouraging from a fantasy perspective, although it remains to be see if it will endure in a Week 3 matchup against the Broncos.
