Ravens' Alex Collins: Totals 66 yards
Collins rushed for 51 yards on 18 carries and added 15 yards on three catches during Saturday's 23-16 win over the Colts. He fumbled during the contest.
Collins' had a nice little hot streak running from Weeks 11 to 14, averaging 98 total yards per game and scoring five total touchdowns. He's slowed since, with just 118 total yards over the last two weeks. The Arkansas product has failed to top four yards per carry in five of his last seven games, but finds himself in a good position as the lead back in one of the league's most run-heavy offenses. He also gets the benefit of closing out the season against a weak Cincinnati rush defense in Week 17. The Bengals have given up a league worst 131.5 rushing yards per game heading into Week 16.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.