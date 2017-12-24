Collins rushed for 51 yards on 18 carries and added 15 yards on three catches during Saturday's 23-16 win over the Colts. He fumbled during the contest.

Collins' had a nice little hot streak running from Weeks 11 to 14, averaging 98 total yards per game and scoring five total touchdowns. He's slowed since, with just 118 total yards over the last two weeks. The Arkansas product has failed to top four yards per carry in five of his last seven games, but finds himself in a good position as the lead back in one of the league's most run-heavy offenses. He also gets the benefit of closing out the season against a weak Cincinnati rush defense in Week 17. The Bengals have given up a league worst 131.5 rushing yards per game heading into Week 16.