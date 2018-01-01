Collins rushed 20 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Bengals.

The 78 rushing yards are Collins' highest total since Week 14 and the 20 carries tied his season high. The 23-year-old's 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the Ravens' answer to a Bengals defensive touchdown, at the time keeping Baltimore's playoff hopes alive. The loss eliminated the Ravens regardless, but Collins bursting onto the scene to earn the role of the team's feature back this season is one of the better stories of the 2017 season.