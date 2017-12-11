Collins rushed 18 times for 120 yards and one touchdown while securing both of his targets for another 46 yards during Sunday's 39-38 loss to Pittsburgh.

Showing no signs of the migraines that bothered him this past week, Collins continued to make a name for himself as the Ravens' lead running back and has now found the end zone five times in his past four games. That number could've been even larger had No. 2 runner, Buck Allen, not vultured two red-zone touchdowns from him in the third and fourth quarters. Considering Collins has rushed at an efficient 4.4 yards-per-carry clip over that same time span -- while also starting to show some skills in the passing game -- it's becoming increasingly clear that the Arkansas product has carved out a true featured role. Collins will look to stay productive in Week 15 against a Browns defense that's allowed a league-low 3.3 yards per rush.