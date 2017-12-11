Ravens' Alex Collins: Touchdown binge continues
Collins rushed 18 times for 120 yards and one touchdown while securing both of his targets for another 46 yards during Sunday's 39-38 loss to Pittsburgh.
Showing no signs of the migraines that bothered him this past week, Collins continued to make a name for himself as the Ravens' lead running back and has now found the end zone five times in his past four games. That number could've been even larger had No. 2 runner, Buck Allen, not vultured two red-zone touchdowns from him in the third and fourth quarters. Considering Collins has rushed at an efficient 4.4 yards-per-carry clip over that same time span -- while also starting to show some skills in the passing game -- it's becoming increasingly clear that the Arkansas product has carved out a true featured role. Collins will look to stay productive in Week 15 against a Browns defense that's allowed a league-low 3.3 yards per rush.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Not listed on injury report•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Bothered by migraines•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Suiting up, as expected•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Technically questionable for Week 13•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...