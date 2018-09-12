Kenneth Dixon's knee injury probably won't have much impact on Collins' role in the Baltimore offense, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

Dixon had a team-high 13 carries in Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills, but he didn't get any work until the Ravens took a 40-point lead and pulled a bunch of starters from the game. Collins and Javorius Allen split snaps while the game was still competitive, with the latter taking on extra playing time after the former lost a fumble. Collins still figures to get the start Thursday in Cincinnati, but his role as the lead back could come into question if he puts the ball on the ground again. The 24-year-old has seven fumbles (four lost) on 285 career touches.