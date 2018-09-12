Ravens' Alex Collins: Unlikely to be impacted by Dixon injury
Kenneth Dixon's knee injury probably won't have much impact on Collins' role in the Baltimore offense, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Dixon had a team-high 13 carries in Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills, but he didn't get any work until the Ravens took a 40-point lead and pulled a bunch of starters from the game. Collins and Javorius Allen split snaps while the game was still competitive, with the latter taking on extra playing time after the former lost a fumble. Collins still figures to get the start Thursday in Cincinnati, but his role as the lead back could come into question if he puts the ball on the ground again. The 24-year-old has seven fumbles (four lost) on 285 career touches.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...