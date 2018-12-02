Collins, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, won't require surgery to address a sprained foot, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Ravens' surprising decision to move Collins to IR ends his season, but the running back should be back to full strength well in advance of the spring, when he'll become a restricted free agent. Though he's had issues with ball security in his brief career, Collins has shown plenty of promise as a ballcarrier with an average of 4.2 yards per carry and 15 touches through 36 career games. It's unclear if the Ravens will have much interest in retaining Collins if youngsters Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon are both effective down the stretch.