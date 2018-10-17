Ravens' Alex Lewis: Day-to-day with pinched nerve
Lewis (neck) is suffering from a pinched nerve and is considered day-to-day, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Lewis required a hospital visit after exiting Sunday's game against the Titans with a neck injury, but it appears he has avoided serious injury this time around. It remains to be seen whether or not he will take the field Sunday against the Saints.
