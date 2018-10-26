Ravens' Alex Lewis: Doubtful for Sunday
Lewis (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Lewis did not practice Friday after being limited all week, and continues to progress in his recovery from a pinched nerve. If Lewis is unable to suit up against the Panthers in Week 8, Bradley Bozeman would once again slot into the starting left guard role.
